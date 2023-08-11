St. Jude Dream Home
JPD: Trio tries to carjack father and son, wife shoots and kills one suspect

WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old attempted carjacker.

Around 2 a.m. Friday on Garden Park Drive, JPD say three males wearing masks tried to carjack a father and son in the family’s driveway after they had just returned home.

Just as the males demanded money and keys to the vehicle, police say the victim’s wife/mother exited the home firing multiple shots, hitting one of the suspects.

A 17-year-old died at the scene.

JPD says two other individuals fired multiple shots as they raced away from the scene on foot.

Investigators caught up with a 16-year-old not far away on Violet Street, but the third individual escaped police.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

