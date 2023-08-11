Jackson State announces 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State men’s basketball has announced its 2023-2024 schedule.

NBA Champion and Jackson native Mo Williams enters his second year in charge at the program after leading the Tigers to 14 wins and a third-place finish in the SWAC last season.

He brings a backcourt that will be led by former Ole Miss point guard and four-star player out of Callaway High School Daeshun Ruffin.

JSU will play their entire non-conference schedule on the road for the second season running, beginning November 6 at Memphis, who are the current American Athletic Conference Tournament Champions.

The rest of the non-conference schedule is headlined by games against Gonzaga, Missouri, Houston (the AAC regular season champions), and Northwestern.

Jackson State will open SWAC play at home and end conference play at home. The Tigers will host rivals Alcorn State on January 6, 2024, who were the co-regular season SWAC champions, and conclude the regular season against Mississippi Valley State on March 9, 2024.

The Pepsi SWAC Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 13-16 in Birmingham, Ala. at Bartow Arena.

For the full schedule, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.