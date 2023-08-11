Interim chief seeks pay raises for JPD officers as part of next year’s budget

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pay raises could be on tap for the Jackson Police Department next year, as Interim Chief Joseph Wade works to rebuild the department’s ranks.

This week, Wade presented the city council with his budget request for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The request includes approximately $3 million in new spending, including hundreds of thousands of dollars to give raises to sworn officers, detention officers and dispatchers.

It also includes funding to add additional license plate readers at busy intersections, to purchase and outfit 20 new police cruisers, and to help launch a new drone program to aid in crime fighting and seach-and-rescue work.

A few of Interim Chief Wade’s budget requests:

Salary increases for sworn officers, detention officers, dispatchers

$1 million for 20 new Dodge Durangos

$200,000 to upgrade 911 call center generator

$80,000 for drone program

$250,000 for “blue light boxes” to serve as crime deterrents

The proposal comes as Wade works to boost recruiting efforts and bring back officers that previously left.

Next week, seven former JPD officers are expected to again be sworn in as JPD officers. Meanwhile, a new recruit class is expected to start at the Jackson Police Officers’ Training Academy later this month.

Wade says it’s not only important to bring on new officers, but to reward the officers that are already on the force.

“Their volume of work is not comparable to any law enforcement agency here in the state. You can’t compare the work they do to Byram, Clinton, Ridgeland or Pearl,” he said. “I respect the work [those agencies] do, but our call volume is 7,000 to 10,000 a week. They could easily go somewhere else to cut calls for service down to maybe five percent of [what] they are doing right now.”

Under Wade’s plan, salaries would increase from between $1,000 to $3,000, with new recruits seeing a bump in pay from $45,000 to $48,000 a year, and corporals seeing pay going from $51,000 to $54,000.

JPD pay by position Current Proposed increase Police recruit $45,000 $48,000 Police Officer 1 $48,000 $49,500 Corporal $51,000 $54,000 Sergeant $54,000 $57,000 Captain/Commander $60,000 $63,000 Deputy Chief $67,000 $68,000

“In comparison to [other] local agencies, most are going to be in the $40,000 to $50,000 range. And they are constantly moving up,” Wade said. “Because we are all fishing from the same pond and fighting over the same fish once they’ve been caught, we have to realize we’re in constant competition to keep police officers here in the city of Jackson.”

The raises would cost about $700,000, not including fringe benefits. Jackson pays 100 percent of health insurance premiums for all employees. It pays 85 percent of premium costs for all family and plus-one policies, Chief Financial Officer Fidelis Malembeka said.

“We have to find out if those other agencies are covering 85 percent of the costs for health insurance,” Malembeka said.

Council President Aaron Banks said some of the chief’s asks could depend on whether he can freeze any existing positions.

JPD currently has 229 officers but is budgeted for 304. Wade says freezing 29 of those spots would free up $1.3 million. He said an additional $350,000 would be available if the department froze several lower-paying civilian jobs it has not been able to fill.

Sworn officers aside, Wade said Jackson also is competing against other state and local agencies to attract and maintain detention center officers and 9-1-1 dispatchers.

That’s why the chief is seeking funds to raise detention officer pay by at least $4,400. Currently, detention center officers earn just under $32,000 a year. Wade’s proposal would increase that to $36,107 a year, or about $1,100 more than detention officers in the county.

“These are high-turnover, low-wage positions,” he said. “We want to make sure we have qualified, certified people holding those positions and [let them know] we value their work.”

The chief said the biggest albatross for the department right now is dispatch, which is woefully undestaffed.

“We are budgeted for 48. Right now, we have 28,” he said. “I’m sure you’ve heard about the many complaints we have about our 911 center. The bottom line is we need more people in those areas, in those seats, working those consoles to answer those 911 calls for service.”

Wade proposes increasing dispatcher base pay from $31,200 a year to $32,280 a year. Supervisors would move from $35,360 a year to $39,520, while the department’s communication manager would see pay go from $52,000 to $55,000 annually.

He says it’s important to raise the pay now, especially in the anticipation of Capitol Police building its own call center.

“We have to look down the road and see what’s on the horizon. By January, February, or March of next year, they’re going to be recruiting dispatchers,” he said. “I don’t know what [the salary is] going to be, but I’m sure it’s going to be very competitive.”

Budget meetings will continue through the month of August. The council is expected to adopt its 2024 budget at a meeting on September 7. It will take effect on October 1.

