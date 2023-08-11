Intense summer weather can cause damage to your home’s foundation

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - This steaming summer weather not only affects your body but where you live. Your home’s foundation can change, but according to one expert, it’s not just the heat doing damage.

Josh Quick , owner of MidSouth Crawl Space Solutions, said the real problem is humidity. For conventional homes built off the ground, vents and open spaces are the problem.

“For conventional foundation homes, we offer a full encapsulation system,” said Quick. “What that means is we go underneath the house, and we seal it up and dry it out, and we keep the humidity outside of the home and keep that from coming underneath the house and causing problems.”

Hot weather dries out the ground of homes with concrete or slab foundations causing them to shift or crack. Steel piers can be a remedy.

“We come in and put piers, steel piers in the ground to support and stabilize the foundation,” said Quick. “So if there’s any settlement that’s taking place, we can a lot of times lift or level the foundation with those steel piers.”

Experts say if you have doors and windows that don’t open or if you see cracks in brick or walls, you could have a foundation problem that needs to be addressed immediately. Unfortunately, the foundation repairman said watering the dry ground around your house won’t help protect it.

“It would take so much water to have any kind of reasonable impact that that’s not really a viable solution to spraying a water hose around your home,” said Quick. “The best thing that you can do is hope for rain.”

To learn more, call 601-898-0891 or go to www.mscrawlspace.com.

