First Alert Forecast:

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re back into the 100s again. We again reached 102 degrees in the shade in Jackson Friday afternoon. This marks 11 days this Summer with at least 100-degree temperatures. Expect highs in the lower 100s this weekend. This weekend looks dry, too dry in fact, as brush fires increase along with burn bans. Check travel conditions accordingly before venturing out. The humidity will also give rise to 110 to 115 degree feels like temperatures. Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings hopefully by the middle of next week as we’ve only had a trace of rain so far this month in Jackson. Temperatures may drop by a few degrees later next week. Average high and low this time of year is 93 and 72. Sunrise is 6:22am and the sunset is 7:48pm. The tropics remain quiet.

