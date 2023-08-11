First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat potential to continue this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: We are wrapping up the work and school week today with blazing hot conditions. High temperatures are on track to reach the lower 100s in most locations with feels like temperatures up to 105 to 115. Every county remains under some sort of heat alert today for the risk of heat stress. A few pop-up showers or thunderstorms may try to sneak in later on today across the northeastern portion of the area, which could provide a bit of relief. Otherwise, most locations will stay hot and dry. Tonight looks quiet and warm with overnight lows down in the 70s to near 80-degrees.

THIS WEEKEND: The threat of dangerous heat will continue for central Mississippi over the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are forecast to top out in the upper 90s to lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. A few stray showers are possible, mainly on Sunday, but the chance for rain over the next few days remain pretty slim as upper-level ridging holds strong overhead.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We shouldn’t see many changes in our weather on Monday to start off next week. By the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe, the strong ridge looks to breakdown just enough to allow a front to drop into the area. This could bring a bit of relief from the humidity and heat to at least the northern half of the area by the middle of the week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.