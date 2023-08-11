Dry and Hot Weekend Ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - No changes to your upcoming forecast. Extremely dry, hot, and muggy conditions will continue to reign for the foreseeable future.

Starting off our Friday morning with temperatures still in the low 80s for the most part. No rain on the radar as I write this, but can’t rule out the chance for some of those early morning showers that we’ve been seeing in our northern counties the past few days. The afternoon holds a slim chance of a passing storm too, but don’t get your hopes up! Most of us will be dry again with highs around 100 degrees. Excessive heat warnings remain in place for us today.

The weekend brings no changes as we expect highs and rain coverage to stay pretty much the same. Temperatures could be slightly higher by Sunday, but either way, it’s going to be hot and muggy.

Looking ahead to next week, a ~slightly~ better chance of rain exists on Monday night and Tuesday as a frontal boundary is expected to move through, but this will not change temperatures very much. We expect to see above-average highs and below-average rain coverage through the rest of your forecast.

