St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

Derek Carr and the Saints prepare for preseason opener against the Chiefs

Saints hosts the Chiefs on Sunday in the Doom at 12 p.m.
Saints hosts the Chiefs on Sunday in the Doom at 12 p.m.(MGN)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints moved practice on Friday inside the Caesars Superdome. They’re getting ready for their preseason opener on Sunday against the Chiefs.

“I think they’re ready to see somebody else, and I’m ready to see them. I’m ready to see us go out against a tremendous opponent. I have no idea what their plans are, but we’ll put our guys out there and go compete. I’m excited to see our guys. I know our guys have worked extremely hard, and we’ve had a good camp. It’s time to start playing some games,” said head coach Dennis Allen.

“I was thinking about this the other day. Someone was asking me about playing in the preseason. I was like, you know what, when you’ve been cut and released, any chance you got to put a uniform on in an NFL game you take full advantage. If they want me to play the whole game, I’ll play the whole game gladly. I’m not going to take any of this for granted. It’s usually not as much as you want it to be. You’re feeling good, and then boom you’re done. Whatever they ask we’ll do it,” said quarterback Derek Carr.

“You get into the game, you watch how the game is going. We’ll make a decision when I’ve seen enough,” said Allen.

SAINTS HEADLINES

Rookies with Louisiana ties having impressive NFL preseason debuts

Superdome renovations half-finished ahead of upcoming Saints season

Saints head over to the Dome for training camp on Friday / After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #14

Drew Brees and a fight grace Saints’ final practice before Sunday’s preseason opener

Ranking the Saints: #1 Alvin Kamara

Saints fans will never get enough of the Carr/Chris Olave connection this fall. Olave is the camp MVP so far.

“With all the weapons and talent we have. With Pete and our offensive staffs mind. Our offensive line, letting those guys get open. It’s a lot of fun to be their quarterback. Especially a guy like Chris who works so hard. Usually your best players are your hardest workers. Usually if that’s the case, it’s going to workout alright,” said Carr.

There was a special guest at practice in the Dome, Saints legend Drew Brees stopped by for most of the workout.

Kickoff is at noon on Sunday. Fox 8′s pre-game show starts at 11:30 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Police investigating shooting near McDonald’s in Jackson
WLBT General Photo
JPD: Trio tries to carjack father and son; wife shoots and kills one suspect
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said a body was found Friday on County Road 616 in a wooded area.
Body found in Clarke County
After sitting empty for more than eight years, the old Margaritaville Casino Biloxi site has...
Biloxi’s former Margaritaville Casino just sold. Here’s what’s planned for the Back Bay site
‘Rankin County 6′ expected to plead guilty to state charges Monday after AG follows feds’ lead

Latest News

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig) || (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Former Southern Miss, Ole Miss players catch first NFL passes of 2023 preseason
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) talks to teammates on the sideline during...
Mark Ingram II joins Fox Sports as college football analyst
Saints tight end Foster Moreau played at Jesuit High and LSU before being drafted by the Raiders.
Saints TE Foster Moreau says he’s in ‘full remission’ after cancer diagnosis
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Taysom Hill (7)
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints offseason program
Former East Marion High School/Jones College standout Johnathan Abram welcomed some 300 kids to...
New Orleans Saints player hosts free football camp in Columbia