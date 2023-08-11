St. Jude Dream Home
Coast woman sentenced after 30 dead dogs found on property

Jessica Collins, who currently lives in Georgia, was sentenced to 60 months in jail with all but six months suspended.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, a Coast woman pleaded guilty to ten counts of simple animal cruelty in connection to a case where authorities found more than 30 dead dogs on a Harrison County property in 2022.

Jessica Collins, who currently lives in Georgia, was sentenced to 60 months in jail with all but six months suspended. Her sentence begins in two weeks.

Collins was originally charged with 30 counts of simple animal cruelty and one felony count of animal cruelty after the horrific discovery of more than 30 dead dogs on her property in late April 2022.

Several of the deceased animals had been burned, while others were in trash bags. Officials also found more than a dozen dogs that were still alive on the property.

Jessica Collins is charged with animal cruelty in connection with the 30 dead dogs being found.
Jessica Collins is charged with animal cruelty in connection with the 30 dead dogs being found.(Connie Call)

According to animal advocate Connie Call, Collins was running an operation called “Deep South Animal Rescue,” which WLOX could not confirm was a 501(c)(3) organization.

As part of Collins’ sentence, the judge ordered that she will not be able to own or live with dogs or cats as pets for 15 years or work anywhere involving the care of dogs or cats.

The judge also ordered Collins to undergo psychiatric evaluation and treatment if deemed necessary.

In addition, Collins must pay $4,000 in fines, court costs and restitution to the Humane Society of South Mississippi and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

