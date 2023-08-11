The Children’s Place recalls some jeans for potential choking risks
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The Children’s Place is recalling two styles of baby and toddler jeans for a potential choking hazard.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been reports of metal snaps falling off the jeans, posing a risk to young children.
The recall involves baby and toddler boy basic stretch and straight leg jeans sold in sizes 6-9M to 5T with the following style and vendor numbers:
|Style Wash
|Style Number
|Vendor Number
|Dustbowl Wash
|3022341
|7000541
|Telford
|3022342
|7000541
The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket.
Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.
