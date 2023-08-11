St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

Body found in Clarke County

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said a body was found Friday on County Road 616 in a wooded area.
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said a body was found Friday on County Road 616 in a wooded area.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said a body was found Friday on County Road 616 in a wooded area.

The sheriff said the body is badly decomposed and DNA analysis will be necessary to make a positive identification.

However, Kemp said it’s believed to be that of Johnny Ray Mason, who has been missing since July 2. The sheriff said clothing items found matched the description of what Mr. Mason was wearing the last time he was seen on County Road 610. The location of the remains is about a mile from where Mason lived in Shubuta.

There were numerous searches conducted to try to locate Mason in the days and weeks after his disappearance. Clarke County Emergency Management, Clarke County Sheriff’s Department, volunteers and cadaver dogs from the Harrison County Fire Department were used to search areas near his home.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
JPD: Trio tries to carjack father and son; wife shoots and kills one suspect
Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water
Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Jessica Collins, who currently lives in Georgia, was sentenced to 60 months in jail with all...
Coast woman sentenced after 30 dead dogs found on property
Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl

Latest News

Ashley's Morning Forecast
State agencies join forces to track and study Mississippi’s waterfowl
Jackson church, nonprofit provide shoes to the homeless
Member of the American Medical Association Board of Directors meets with Mississippi doctors to discuss health care
Fires in Pearl snarl interstate traffic; knock out power in neighborhood