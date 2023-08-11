‘Before I Was Black’: The story of self-acceptance for one Columbia native

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Columbia native is sharing her story of self-acceptance after living through segregation, many career changes, and even overcoming addiction.

For 64 years, Dorothy Bee Williams felt those years that make up her life were full of events worth sharing. Many of those events centered around her truly learning her value, worth and identity as a Black woman.

It wasn’t until Critical Race Theory became a hot-button topic that she decided she wanted to share her life as a woman of color growing up, in a book. The controversial topic triggered an array of emotions for Williams, now in black and white, in her book, “Before I Was Black.”

“It was like God spoke to me in Jackson when they were trying to stop the teaching of racism and the civil rights movement,” said Williams. “Our history, they were trying to sweep it under the rug as though it never happened.

I said, ‘Wait a minute. I’ve been through too much. I bear the scars of racism. You will not sweep my story under the rug. I will tell my story,’ and I got busy and I started.”

Born in the 1950s, Williams lived through White Supremacy, integration, sit-ins and much more. The days when people of color were considered negros, which Williams didn’t mind being called.

“But I have to tell the story of before I was Black, meaning when I was the negro, that little yellow girl on the hill, on the riverbank,” Williams said. “Until when the schools integrated, and I was dictated as a black student and society had begun to label us as Black,” she said.

That’s when Williams decided she wanted to be anything other than Black.

“I go, ‘I don’t want to be Black,’” Williams said.

“‘Black is poor... Black is hungry. Black is ugly, it’s that black cat that black spider, that black snake. Me no want to be black, ok.’ So, I had to learn what it means in today’s world.”

Williams said the tables turned when she joined the military. That’s when she truly embraced Black.

“In my second year in the Army, I went to Europe, and when I went to Europe, I met a new kind of Black in Europe, and oh my God I fell in love,” Williams said. “And I fell in love with me because they embraced me, especially the Africans.”

Williams said the “Black” she grew up around lacked confidence and highlighted struggle and pain. Although it took time for her to truly love the pigmentation of her skin, she’s proud to see her people today, proud of who they are no matter what they’re classified as… whether that’s Black or African American.

“Don’t let anything like racism, which is still prevalent today in America, or addition or any kind of abuse or whatever you’re going through. You can overcome it and learn to develop your own greatness.

We’re all great. We were created in greatness, so don’t be fooled by the tricks of the enemy.”

“Before I Was Black” is self-published by Aspire Publishing Hub and can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Thrift Books.

