Ballots are still being counted for Hinds County supervisors’ races

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Change could be coming to Hinds County, with only one current supervisor winning Tuesday’s primary election outright - but absentee ballots are still being counted.

Some of the candidates in the race came to the Hinds County Circuit Clerk’s office Thursday to watch the process and wait for the latest results.

“You see, you have to watch the process,” said Deborah Butler-Dixon. “So when absentee ballots go out, they come back in and they have to mark them with the ballots with the ones that actually goes to the polls. So it’s a process you go through.”

As of the publishing of this article, Deborah Butler-Dixon had 50.55% of the votes in District Three and Credell Calhoun had 40.58%. Wanda Evers had 30.91% of the votes for District 4 and Vern Gavin had 24.23%.

And in District 5, Bobby McGowan had 38.11% of the votes with Ashley Floyd having 18.55%. If nothing changes, this means there will be three runoffs for Hinds County Supervisors races.

“I’m excited about waiting on the results,” said Wanda Evers. “We do have a runoff on the 29th of August and I am going to be in that seat.

“This has been in eye-opening experience for me,” added Ashley Floyd. “I have been behind the scene for 15 years watching the process and helping other candidates do it, but it’s a different conversation when you’re actually the candidate.”

Incumbent Robert Graham won the District 1 Democratic nomination, but David Archie was beaten out in District 2 by Democratic candidate Anthony Smith.

Archie spoke with the media Thursday claiming election fraud and corruption led to the defeat, but he did not share any evidence to these accusations.

He’s now asking the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office to investigate.

The runoff election will be held on August 29.

