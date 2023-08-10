St. Jude Dream Home
Things To Know Thursday, August 10

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water

Testing of drinking water and an investigation by Consumer Reports and Mississippi Spotlight discover dangerous toxins in tap water. Samples of tap and well water contain PFAS or poly-fluoroalkyl substances. One Alcorn County family believes the toxins are responsible for their many health issues. “Families shouldn’t have to worry that the water we’re drinking from our tap at home is endangering our health,” said Crystal Dotson of Corinth.

2. Activists call for Rankin Co. Sheriff to resign after officers beat, torture two Black men

Calls for Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey’s resignation are growing louder. Civil rights activists also asked for the Department of Justice to continue its federal investigation into the sheriff’s department. This comes after the guilty pleas of six former Rankin County Law Enforcement officers. Five of the men are former Rankin County Deputies: Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, Christian Dedmon, Hunter Elward, and Daniel Opdyke. Joshua Hartfield is a former Richland police officer.

3. Gov. Tate Reeves to face Brandon Presley in November general election for Governor

Primary elections are over, and now the race for the November general election has begun. The race for the governor is getting more intense by the minute. Governor Tate Reeves won the Republican nomination by a landslide Tuesday night... while Democrat Brandon Presley was unopposed. They will join independent Gwendolyn Gray in the general election. Governor Tate Reeves has once again secured the Republican nomination for the Governor’s race... and he’s coming out of the primary election swinging at his Democratic opponent Brandon Presley.

