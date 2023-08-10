St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

Sheriff: 2-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

Kentucky authorities say a 2-year-old child is dead after he accidentally shot himself in the abdomen. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a child has died in an accidental shooting.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the abdomen Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene and performed first aid on the boy until medical crews arrived.

The 2-year-old was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said a preliminary investigation indicated the boy accidentally shot himself with a pistol causing a critical injury.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved or how the boy got ahold of the gun.

The sheriff’s office said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic voting photo of ballots
Results of Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks to reporters after voting in the party primary at...
Hosemann fends off challengers, clinches Republican nomination for lieutenant governor
Tax Assessor John Sullivan body cam
Nearly everything from WLBT investigation into Rankin Co. tax assessor inadmissible in his trial, judge rules
Pair of juveniles lead Capitol Police on chase after carjacking individual at gunpoint

Latest News

Juror dismissed, alleged victim testifies as sexual battery trial for Rankin County tax...
Juror dismissed, alleged victim testifies as sexual battery trial for Rankin County tax assessor enters third day
Maui fire
At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm
A 16-year-old attending a cheer camp suffered a cardiac arrest and was airlifted to a hospital...
Cheerleader dies after suffering cardiac arrest at camp, parents say
Jeff and Jill Terhune say their HOA has threatened to put a lien on their SW Wichita property...
Kansas couple’s solar panels could result in lien on property
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case