MRA’s head football coach released after spending 5 days in hospital(WLBT)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s long-standing head football coach has announced that he has been released from the hospital after spending nearly a week away from his team.

Herbert Davis was hospitalized Sunday night with an infection from kidney dialysis.

Coach Davis announced on Twitter that he is heading home after recovering from the infection ahead of the Patriots’ season opener.

Despite being released early Thursday afternoon, Danny White, the defensive coordinator at MRA, is still expected to lead the Patriots Thursday night against Parklane Academy.

There is still no clear timetable on when Coach Davis will return to the team.

