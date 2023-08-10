MRA’s head football coach released after spending 5 days in hospital

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s long-standing head football coach has announced that he has been released from the hospital after spending nearly a week away from his team.

Herbert Davis was hospitalized Sunday night with an infection from kidney dialysis.

Coach Davis announced on Twitter that he is heading home after recovering from the infection ahead of the Patriots’ season opener.

I’m going home!! Everyone has been such a blessing!! I truly have felt the power of prayer!! — Coach Herbert Davis (@CoachHerbertDa1) August 10, 2023

Despite being released early Thursday afternoon, Danny White, the defensive coordinator at MRA, is still expected to lead the Patriots Thursday night against Parklane Academy.

There is still no clear timetable on when Coach Davis will return to the team.

