St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

Man dies after being found shot inside wrecked vehicle, Jackson police say

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who had been shot multiple times and found inside of a wrecked vehicle in Jackson has died, Jackson police say.

According to authorities, the vehicle was found near the I-20 ramp on Highway 80 Thursday afternoon.

The man, who was 34 years old, was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery. He died hours later.

No further information was available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic voting photo of ballots
Results of Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks to reporters after voting in the party primary at...
Hosemann fends off challengers, clinches Republican nomination for lieutenant governor
Tax Assessor John Sullivan body cam
Nearly everything from WLBT investigation into Rankin Co. tax assessor inadmissible in his trial, judge rules
Pair of juveniles lead Capitol Police on chase after carjacking individual at gunpoint

Latest News

Monica Lee, center, speaks about her youngest son, Damien Cameron, a 29-year-old Black man,...
Activists call for Rankin Co. Sheriff to resign after officers beat, torture two Black men
Janvique Entrael Franklin, Jr. (left) and Brandon Box (right)
Suspect in fatal road rage shooting gets maximum sentence
Troylanden Harris, 28
JPD: Man arrested after fatal shooting on Nashville Street in Jackson
Pair of juveniles lead Capitol Police on chase after carjacking individual at gunpoint