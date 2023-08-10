Man dies after being found shot inside wrecked vehicle, Jackson police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who had been shot multiple times and found inside of a wrecked vehicle in Jackson has died, Jackson police say.

According to authorities, the vehicle was found near the I-20 ramp on Highway 80 Thursday afternoon.

The man, who was 34 years old, was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery. He died hours later.

No further information was available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.