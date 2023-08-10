St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

Man charged after stealing ambulance, crashing into pedestrian, said police

James Miller
James Miller(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man who is accused of stealing an ambulance and causing multiple crashes on Wednesday.

James Miller, 33, is charged with theft of property, reckless driving, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, and no driver’s license.

MPD responded to an auto theft at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital at 7:45 p.m.

Officers say Miller tried to enter the trauma hall. When he couldn’t get in, he stole a Crittenden County ambulance, said police.

Miller is accused of running a red light, hitting a pedestrian, and driving off.

This incident happened at the Poplar Avenue and South Goodlett Street intersection around 8 p.m.

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

About 10 minutes later, officers responded to a four-vehicle crash on Poplar Avenue and Perkins Extended.

Miller allegedly hit a Ford Bronco and a Toyota Rav causing the Bronco to hit another car.

A woman and a man were taken to a nearby hospital in non-critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic voting photo of ballots
Results of Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks to reporters after voting in the party primary at...
Hosemann fends off challengers, clinches Republican nomination for lieutenant governor
Tax Assessor John Sullivan body cam
Nearly everything from WLBT investigation into Rankin Co. tax assessor inadmissible in his trial, judge rules
Pair of juveniles lead Capitol Police on chase after carjacking individual at gunpoint

Latest News

JPD: Woman shoots man in leg during ‘domestic dispute’
JPD: Woman shoots man in leg during ‘domestic dispute’
Rankin County Tax Assessor found not guilty on sexual battery, simple assault charges
Jaquin Stephens
Teen accused of killing 15-year-old girlfriend indicted on murder charge, will be tried as an adult in court
Mississippi Lottery Corporation
$400,000 richer, Mississippi man wins big on $20 scratch-off