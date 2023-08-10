St. Jude Dream Home
JPD: Woman shoots man in leg during 'domestic dispute'

JPD: Woman shoots man in leg during ‘domestic dispute’
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting after a 26-year-old man was allegedly shot by a woman.

According to JPD, the incident occurred earlier today in the 1100 block of Gordon Street near Jennings Street Thursday morning.

A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot once in the leg by a female during a “domestic dispute.”

The victim did not give investigators any information on the suspect. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

