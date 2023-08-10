St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

Jackson firefighters investigate blaze inside auto parts store, home

Jackson firefighters investigate blaze inside auto parts store, home
Jackson firefighters investigate blaze inside auto parts store, home(JFD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating two different fires that broke out Thursday morning.

The first fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. at a Pull-A-Part, a used auto parts store off north frontage road near Elton Road.

Our team saw one vehicle on fire in the business’ lot as crews worked to put out the flames.

There is no word yet if anyone was hurt in this fire.

Three hours later, at 3:30 a.m., a house fire broke out at North Mill Street and Botnik Court, in the Farish Street Historic District.

Several firefighters worked to put out the flames.

An ambulance was also there, but WLBT is working to find out if there were any injuries as well as what caused this fire.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic voting photo of ballots
NOW: Results of Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks to reporters after voting in the party primary at...
Hosemann fends off challengers, clinches Republican nomination for lieutenant governor
Tax Assessor John Sullivan body cam
Nearly everything from WLBT investigation into Rankin Co. tax assessor inadmissible in his trial, judge rules
Pair of juveniles lead Capitol Police on chase after carjacking individual at gunpoint

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, August 10
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
Activists call for Rankin Co. Sheriff to resign after officers beat, torture two Black men