Jackson firefighters investigate blaze inside auto parts store, home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating two different fires that broke out Thursday morning.

The first fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. at a Pull-A-Part, a used auto parts store off north frontage road near Elton Road.

Our team saw one vehicle on fire in the business’ lot as crews worked to put out the flames.

There is no word yet if anyone was hurt in this fire.

Three hours later, at 3:30 a.m., a house fire broke out at North Mill Street and Botnik Court, in the Farish Street Historic District.

Several firefighters worked to put out the flames.

An ambulance was also there, but WLBT is working to find out if there were any injuries as well as what caused this fire.

