Hinds County Board of Supervisors election results

By Christopher Fields
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many WLBT spoke with Wednesday say they want to see a change in Hinds County, and that change started yesterday, with residents coming out to vote in large numbers.

“If we see new faces on the board of supervisors, we’re going to expect the same thing from them: that you do what you’re hired to do, that you represent your people well, and that you be available to your people when they the call or need to see you,” a resident said.

Hinds County citizens are excited but are also expressing how they want the county to be run by whoever is the next supervisor in their district.

“I voted for Mrs. Dixon because I think we need a change,” a voter said.

You know about a lot of fireworks among the Board of Supervisors.

“I want to see them come together, get along, do work for the city. They were doing so much arguing and going on and they weren’t doing anything for Jackson,” she continued.

But now, they are pushing for a change. Things were shaken up with all five seats up for grabs.

Incumbent Robert Graham beat out Democratic challengers for the district one seat.

Democratic candidate Anthony Smith will move on to the general election after defeating incumbent David L. Archie.

Both say they have big plans to move the county forward and work together collectively as a board.

“Well, I’ve worked hard over the last five years. I worked for the people, and try to do what the people ask me to do. I try to return every telephone call every day and I enjoy what I do,” Graham said.

“My teams went out there to the community. We listened to what they wanted. My platform was simple, the rebirth of Hinds County. Under that rebirth, we want to change the perception of Hinds County to make us a more valuable entity for other companies to come in... and the way we have been doing things,” Jones said.

Archie says he will be challenging the results in this election, claiming election fraud. He will hold a press conference Thursday morning.

Click here to see the election results in Hinds County.

