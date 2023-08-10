Groundbreaking for Topgolf development project in Ridgeland set for October

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - You are just a few months away from seeing shovels in the dirt in Ridgeland. The city took another step toward approving a new Topgolf development on Thursday.

In April, the Board of Alderman initially approved PraCon Global Investment Group’s plans to develop the Prado Vista at Ridgeland Overlay District, which includes both entertainment and residential space over 77 acres along Colony Park Blvd.

Now, the developers have submitted a plat, which outlines in greater detail how traffic will flow, zoning, water drainage, and more.

Prado Vista at Ridgeland Overlay District (PraCon Global Investment Group)

”It starts with TopGolf and then the whole 77 acres. So we’re going to start from there on the biggest part, get momentum, that will help us to move forward,” C.E.O. Gabriel Prado explained.

Mayor Gene McGee says public works and city planning are working diligently to approve plans so construction can begin sooner rather than later.

”It’s exciting to have a venue such as this. This is the number one venue of its type in the nation, if not the world, coming to Ridgeland, Mississippi. And again, if you look at the developments in Ridgeland, such as the Renaissance, the township, it helps us keep our taxes low, and our services high and that’s what we want to do,” Mayor McGee said.

“This is really going to redefine entertainment for not only the city of Ridgeland for the whole Jackson metro area. So we have been working extensively with the greater Jackson Alliance for the three counties,” Prado said.

You can expect shovels to hit the dirt in October. Topgolf and residential areas will both be under construction at that point.

