St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

Groundbreaking for Topgolf development project in Ridgeland set for October

By Holly Emery
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - You are just a few months away from seeing shovels in the dirt in Ridgeland. The city took another step toward approving a new Topgolf development on Thursday.

In April, the Board of Alderman initially approved PraCon Global Investment Group’s plans to develop the Prado Vista at Ridgeland Overlay District, which includes both entertainment and residential space over 77 acres along Colony Park Blvd.

Now, the developers have submitted a plat, which outlines in greater detail how traffic will flow, zoning, water drainage, and more.

Prado Vista at Ridgeland Overlay District
Prado Vista at Ridgeland Overlay District(PraCon Global Investment Group)

”It starts with TopGolf and then the whole 77 acres. So we’re going to start from there on the biggest part, get momentum, that will help us to move forward,” C.E.O. Gabriel Prado explained.

Mayor Gene McGee says public works and city planning are working diligently to approve plans so construction can begin sooner rather than later.

”It’s exciting to have a venue such as this. This is the number one venue of its type in the nation, if not the world, coming to Ridgeland, Mississippi. And again, if you look at the developments in Ridgeland, such as the Renaissance, the township, it helps us keep our taxes low, and our services high and that’s what we want to do,” Mayor McGee said.

“This is really going to redefine entertainment for not only the city of Ridgeland for the whole Jackson metro area. So we have been working extensively with the greater Jackson Alliance for the three counties,” Prado said.

You can expect shovels to hit the dirt in October. Topgolf and residential areas will both be under construction at that point.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic voting photo of ballots
Results of Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks to reporters after voting in the party primary at...
Hosemann fends off challengers, clinches Republican nomination for lieutenant governor
Tax Assessor John Sullivan body cam
Nearly everything from WLBT investigation into Rankin Co. tax assessor inadmissible in his trial, judge rules
Pair of juveniles lead Capitol Police on chase after carjacking individual at gunpoint

Latest News

Drowning in Waste: Jackson’s sewer consent decree 10 years later
Drowning in Waste: Jackson’s sewer consent decree 10 years later
Jackson Public Schools hosts teens in crisis forum to address mental health
Carrier change causes JPS phone line issues
Juror dismissed, alleged victim testifies as sexual battery trial for Rankin County tax...
Juror dismissed, alleged victim testifies as sexual battery trial for Rankin County tax assessor enters third day
MRA’s head football coach released after spending 5 days in hospital
MRA’s head football coach released after spending 5 days in hospital