Gov. Tate Reeves to face Brandon Presley in November general election for Governor

By Holly Emery
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Primary elections are over, and now the race for the November general election has begun. The race for the governor is getting more intense by the minute.

Governor Tate Reeves won the Republican nomination by a landslide Tuesday night... while Democrat Brandon Presley was unopposed.

They will join independent Gwendolyn Gray in the general election.

Governor Tate Reeves has once again secured the Republican nomination for the Governor’s race... and he’s coming out of the primary election swinging at his Democratic opponent Brandon Presley.

“We’ve seen in this country, starting at the presidency with Joe Biden, who ran his a moderate and is governed as far left as you can possibly imagine, my opponent would be no different,” Reeves said.

But Presley is swinging back.

“He almost tried to compare me to the Governor of California, who I had never met and got the intention of meeting. I don’t know, never talked to, but Tate Reeves and the governor of California deserve each other. They are both from the jacuzzi soaking, penny loafer-wearing, elitist bunch that listens to nothing but special interest,” Presley said.

Even before the primaries, part of Reeves’s platform has been upholding Mississippi’s conservative values.

“My opponent and his party bosses think welfare is better than work. They think Mississippi values are wrong. They think this state in this country is inherently racist, and we should lay down and let them run our lives,” Reeves explained.

“Governor is living in la-la land if he doesn’t think I have Mississippi values. Look, I come from a town of 1,906 people. I was raised by a single mother. Everybody can’t be born rich and lucky. And I wasn’t, and so I think my values of hard work growing up in a struggling family when compared to his is much more in line with the average Mississippian than he is,” Presley said.

Come November...

“I’m extremely confident that conservatives all across Mississippi are going to show up and they’re going to reject the far-left ideals of the National Democratic Party that my opponent supports,” Reeves said.

“I’d say a vote for him is a vote for the corrupt system in place. To vote for him is a vote for a failing health care system. A vote for him is a high vote for the highest sales tax on groceries in America,” Presley explained.

Presley told voters last night that before the polls open this fall, he would like to have a one-on-one debate with Gov. Reeves.

