First Alert Forecast:

Hot weather continues
Hot weather continues
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re back into the 100s again.  We again reached 101 degrees in the shade in Jackson Thursday afternoon.  This marks 10 days this Summer with at least 100-degree temperatures.  Expect highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s for the duration of this week into this weekend.  A series of weak disturbances will slide into the northern part of our region over the next few days, bringing another chance for thunderstorms to areas mainly north of I-20, but there could be isolated activity elsewhere.  The key word there is isolated.  The severe threat remains very low.  The humidity will also give rise to 110 degree feels like temperatures.  Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings going forward.  Temperatures may drop by a few degrees later next week.  Average high and low this time of year is 93 and 72.  Sunrise is 6:22am and the sunset is 7:49pm.  The tropics remain quiet.

Pair of juveniles lead Capitol Police on chase after carjacking individual at gunpoint

