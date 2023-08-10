First Alert Forecast: near 100° weather to continue into this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect today for all of central Mississippi for more intense heat and humidity. Highs are forecast to reach the 90s to near 100 degrees with heat index values up to 110 to possibly 115. A few showers and storms will also be possible to the north, but the vast majority of the area looks to stay dry. Outside of a stray downpour, tonight is on track to be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: We are expecting to round out the work and school week on Friday with more heat as upper-level ridging dominates overhead. Temperatures will top out in the upper 90s to lower 100s by the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow will also feature a slight chance for a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms. Our weather looks quiet, but warm heading into the overnight period with temperatures down in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We likely won’t see too many changes in our weather pattern into the weekend as this hot and mostly dry spell continues. Temperatures could possibly back off a bit towards the end of next week if a front is able to move in.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.