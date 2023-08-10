Excessive Heat Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More excessive heat in store for us on this Thursday. Heat alerts have again been issued for all of our area, with heat indices expected to peak from 105-115 and little to no rain to cool us off.

Though most of us will remain dry on this Thursday afternoon and evening, a better chance of rain does exist in our northern counties. Besides that, the mostly dry and ridiculously hot weather will carry us through the end of the week and into the weekend. Heat safety will still be a concern into next week too, as dangerous heat conditions continue to exist.

There is a slightly better chance of a few showers and storms early into next week, but the forecast will overall remain the same as high pressure continues to dominate.

