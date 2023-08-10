St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

Excessive Heat Thursday

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More excessive heat in store for us on this Thursday. Heat alerts have again been issued for all of our area, with heat indices expected to peak from 105-115 and little to no rain to cool us off.

Though most of us will remain dry on this Thursday afternoon and evening, a better chance of rain does exist in our northern counties. Besides that, the mostly dry and ridiculously hot weather will carry us through the end of the week and into the weekend. Heat safety will still be a concern into next week too, as dangerous heat conditions continue to exist.

There is a slightly better chance of a few showers and storms early into next week, but the forecast will overall remain the same as high pressure continues to dominate.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast

Most Read

Generic voting photo of ballots
NOW: Results of Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks to reporters after voting in the party primary at...
Hosemann fends off challengers, clinches Republican nomination for lieutenant governor
Tax Assessor John Sullivan body cam
Nearly everything from WLBT investigation into Rankin Co. tax assessor inadmissible in his trial, judge rules
Pair of juveniles lead Capitol Police on chase after carjacking individual at gunpoint

Latest News

Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast
Hot weather continues
First Alert Forecast:
Hot weather continues
First Alert Forecast: intense heat, humidity expected for the rest of the week
Make sure to take heat safety precautions through the weekend.
Drier and Hotter Today