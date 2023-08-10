Carrier change causes JPS phone line issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some parents with children in the Jackson Public School System have recently run into issues trying to call the district. But officials are asking for patience while they upgrade the phone system.

“By 8:30 a.m., she stood there in all this heat, and no bus,” said Hattie Graham.

Her granddaughter wasn’t picked up by the bus Monday through Wednesday, prompting her to call Jackson Public Schools to find out why. The retiree said she was unable to reach anyone to answer her questions.

“Every number you dial, it does not ring,” said Graham. “They had a hotline set up for any questions. I called the hotline Monday at 7. Finally, someone called me back after I left a message.”

According to district officials, they usually experience a high volume of calls at the start of each school year. They are currently changing phone carriers. The process started in late July.

“This requires the transferring of 1,400 phone numbers to a new system. Now the task is a bit tedious, and it’s taking a little longer than we anticipated,” said Jackson Public Schools Public Engagement Executive Director Sherwin Johnson. As a result, we’ve established temporary phone numbers for each school and office within the school district.”

The JPS website contains a directory of phone numbers for each school and department. You can also reach them on the website contact page, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.

“It’s growing pains, but in the end, our system will be much more efficient,” added Johnson.

Calls are still being answered at the JPS Central Office at 601-960-8700.

