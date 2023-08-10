St. Jude Dream Home
11-year-old last seen driving car on Royal Wood Drive, police say

Ewing, 11, last seen driving car, police say
Ewing, 11, last seen driving car, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old who was last seen driving a vehicle.

According to MPD, Jaheim Ewing, 11, was last seen by his grandmother on the night August 9.

Ewing was driving a gold-colored vehicle with an unknown make and model on Royal Wood Drive.

If anyone has information or comes in contact with the missing individual, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 545-2677

