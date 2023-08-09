St. Jude Dream Home
Walking as few as 4,000 steps can reduce your risk of early death, but more is better

Walking can help keep you alive, a study says.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - As few as 4,000 steps a day could reduce your risk of death, according to a new study published Tuesday in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology.

Though experts found that walking a minimum of 4,000 steps a day significantly reduces the risk of early death, they say more is better.

As step count goes up, so do the benefits for health.

Every increase of 500 to 1000 steps a day may lead to significant mortality reductions.

Getting in 20,000 steps a day saw the greatest benefit.

