Things To Know Wednesday, August 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Hosemann fends off challengers, clinches Republican nomination for lieutenant governor

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks to reporters after voting in the party primary at his precinct in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Incumbent Delbert Hosemann has secured the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. He defeated challenges from state Sen. Chris McDaniel and educator Tiffany Longino. The race had grabbed much attention, with Hosemann and McDaniel running negative ads against each other in the weeks leading up to the election. Hosemann will face his Democratic challenger Ryan Grover in the November election.

2. Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves will face Democrat Brandon Presley in the November election

Contrasting groups of supporters for the incumbent Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Democrat Brandon Presley wave their respective candidates' signs at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday won the Republican nomination as he seeks a second term, setting up a general election contest against Democrat Brandon Presley in the heavily conservative state. Reeves defeated two first-time candidates: John Witcher, a physician who has criticized COVID-19 vaccinations, and David Hardigree, a military veteran. Presley, a cousin of rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley, ran unopposed. Presley said the Nov. 7 general election would come down to which candidate “has got guts and the backbone to stand up for the people of Mississippi and which candidate has consistently showed us that he will do whatever his lobbyist buddies want him to do and will not stand up for the people of Mississippi.”

3. Nearly everything from WLBT investigation into Rankin Co. tax assessor inadmissible in his trial, judge rules

Tax Assessor John Sullivan body cam (WLBT)

A judge has ordered the jury in the Rankin County tax assessor’s sexual battery trial cannot be shown the elected official’s DUI arrest or colorful language that took place before the alleged sex acts, information first unearthed in a 3 On Your Side investigation last year. Rankin County Circuit Court Judge Steven Ratcliff issued the order five days before trial began, which limited evidence, law enforcement testimony, and the circumstances of Tax Assessor John Sullivan’s arrest by Byram police on March 26, 2022. Specifically, it excludes Sullivan’s arrest by Byram police, his DUI charge, and his level of intoxication that night. Sullivan’s attorney, Merrida Coxwell, filed a Motion in Limine regarding the evidence, writing to Ratcliff that “evidence which is incompetent and inflammatory in character carries with it a presumption of prejudice.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.