Pair of juveniles lead Capitol Police on chase after carjacking civilian at gunpoint

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pair of juveniles have been arrested after leading police on a chase Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a civilian was carjacked at gunpoint near Taylor Road around 6:30 a.m.

Around 8:00 a.m., Capitol Police saw the stolen vehicle on Bailey Avenue and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver did not stop, and a pursuit began before the driver lost control of the vehicle and wrecked near Northside Drive.

The driver and passenger then ran, but police caught up with the duo and arrested them without incident.

The two, who are both juveniles, will be charged with armed carjacking.

