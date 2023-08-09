JPD: Man arrested after fatal shooting on Nashville Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a shooting on a street in Jackson after a body was found with gunshot wounds in someone’s yard.

On Friday, August 4, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said Kevin Irving, 47, was shot on Nashville Street. Officers were flagged down by an individual who informed them there was a body lying on someone’s lawn.

However, it was determined that the shooting occurred a day prior.

Wednesday, JPD said they arrested 28-year-old Troylanden Harris for murder, aggravated assault, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

