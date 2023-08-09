St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

JPD: Man arrested after fatal shooting on Nashville Street in Jackson

Troylanden Harris, 28
Troylanden Harris, 28(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a shooting on a street in Jackson after a body was found with gunshot wounds in someone’s yard.

On Friday, August 4, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said Kevin Irving, 47, was shot on Nashville Street. Officers were flagged down by an individual who informed them there was a body lying on someone’s lawn.

However, it was determined that the shooting occurred a day prior.

Wednesday, JPD said they arrested 28-year-old Troylanden Harris for murder, aggravated assault, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic voting photo of ballots
NOW: Results of Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election
14-year-old shot in the head, killed in Terry
Contrasting groups of supporters for the incumbent Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Democrat...
Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves will face Democrat Brandon Presley in the November election
Tax Assessor John Sullivan body cam
Nearly everything from WLBT investigation into Rankin Co. tax assessor inadmissible in his trial, judge rules
MRA’s head football coach hospitalized
MRA’s head football coach hospitalized

Latest News

Pair of juveniles lead Capitol Police on chase after carjacking individual at gunpoint
Janvique Entrael Franklin, Jr. (left) and Brandon Box (right)
Suspect in fatal road rage shooting gets maximum sentence
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, right, speaks to an attendee at an employer engagement...
Rankin Co. sheriff: My officers lied to me about January incident