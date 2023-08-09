Former Madison Central wide receiver impressing in first year at Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A wide receiver that formally repped the blue and orange of the Madison Central High School football team just under a year ago is already garnering the attention of JSU head coach T.C. Taylor in the Tigers’ fall practices.

It has only been a few weeks since Isaiah Spencer entered the building as a part of Jackson State’s class of ‘23 recruits, but the 2021 MHSAA 6A state champion has been a “pleasant surprise,” and is making his case for a big role heading into the 2023 season - amongst other names.

“Isaiah Spencer has been a pleasant surprise,” Coach Taylor said. “Rico Powers has been good... Duke Miller has been a surprise... There’s quite a few in that room that will be fighting for playing time, and that’s what you want at that position.”

There are many attributes that make a good wide receiver, but there was one in particular that Coach Taylor highlighted when talking about the dynamic freshman from Madison - executing the big play.

“[Isaiah] has shown the ability to make big plays,” Taylor said. “Anytime a freshman can come in and compete on a college level, you know you chose the right guy. He’s a highly talented kid, and we were excited to get him in here. For him to be this far along, it’s a pleasant surprise for the receiving corps. He competes.”

It seems that the Madison Central grad chose the right school as well, turning down offers from Southern Miss and Georgia Tech, notably.

Coach Taylor also mentioned that Spencer will have a role on special teams this upcoming season as a returner.

The Tigers will open the season against South Carolina State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge on August 26 at 6:30 p.m.

