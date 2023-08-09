St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast:

Hot weather continues
Hot weather continues
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re back into the 100s again.  We reached 101 degrees in the shade in Jackson Wednesday afternoon.  This marks 9 days this Summer with at least 100-degree temperatures.  Expect highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s for the duration of this week into this weekend.  A weak disturbance will slide into north Mississippi by Thursday evening, bringing another chance for thunderstorms to areas north of I-20.  The severe threat remains very low.  The humidity will also give rise to 110 degree feels like temperatures.  Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings going forward.  Average high and low this time of year is 93 and 72.  Sunrise is 6:21am and the sunset is 7:50pm.  The tropics remain quiet.

First Alert Forecast: