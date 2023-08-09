St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: intense heat, humidity expected for the rest of the week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A hot, steamy afternoon is on tap for central Mississippi as upper-level ridging starts to build back in overhead. Highs in most locations should top out in the middle to upper 90s with heat indices up to 105 to 115-degrees. Every county is under a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning for the increasing threat of heat stress. While there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms, mainly to the east, the majority of the area will stay dry. Our weather is on track to stay quiet and warm overnight as temperatures fall back to the 70s.

THURSDAY: To no surprise, Thursday’s forecast will feature more intense heat and humidity. Temperatures are expected to climb back to the upper 90s to near 100-degrees tomorrow afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. A few showers or storms could also to sneak in later in the day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A relatively dry and hot weather pattern looks to continue for the area through the end of the week into the upcoming weekend. High temperatures more days will be right around 100-degrees with heat index values well in the triple digits. A slightly better chance for rain/storms could emerge heading into next week.

