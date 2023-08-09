Drier and Hotter Today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat is back today, along with heat alerts area-wide.

Your Wednesday will start off similar to yesterday temperature-wise. There will be a gradient of slightly cooler temps to the north (low 70s) to warmer in the south and west (near 80). As far as rain goes we are not expecting much, so it’s back to hot, steamy, and dry starting today. Highs will reach into the upper 90s for most places.

Tomorrow will bring more of the same. Actually, you can expect highs to be near 100 through the end of the week, with little to no rain any day soon.

The weekend looks like this: highs near 100 and almost no rain (see previous days for what you can expect).

A slightly better chance for showers/storms looks to exist as we enter into the next work week. High temperatures will still be above average.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.