Brandon native Will Rogers named to watch list for best QB in college football

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon High School grad, Mississippi State’s Will Rogers, has been named to the 2023 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced on Tuesday.

The award is presented to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest. Rogers is the only quarterback representing a university in Mississippi.

The Brandon native was a semifinalist for the award last year.

While at Mississippi State, Rogers has thrown for 10,689 career yards, the eighth most in SEC history, and is just 2,478 yards shy of becoming the SEC’s all-time leading passer. He has also broken 29 different records as an MSU Bulldog in his career, according to Mississippi State Athletics.

Rogers has also been nominated to the preseason watchlist for the 2023 Maxwell Award and Wuerffel Trophy ahead of his senior season.

The 47th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Rogers and the Bulldogs will host their season opener against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium on September 2, at 3 p.m.

