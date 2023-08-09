St. Jude Dream Home
‘American Idol’ looks for its next star in Mississippi and Alabama

The search for “Idol Across America" has started.
The search for “Idol Across America" has started.(Eric McCandless | ABC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ‘American Idol’ hosts “Idol Across America” for its fourth year in a row.

Auditions for Mississippi and Alabama will take place on Wednesday, August 16.

The live virtual auditions will take place via Zoom.

Mississippi’s Idol alum Colin Stough will be in the virtual waiting rooms to cheer those auditioning on.

To view requirements and register click here.

