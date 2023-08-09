St. Jude Dream Home
3-year-old in stable condition after accidental shooting at Jackson apartment complex

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A three-year-old girl is in stable condition at UMMC after sustaining a gunshot wound.

The shooting appears to have been accidental and committed by another child at Creekside Apartments on W. McDowell Road, according to Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade.

Police learned of the shooting incident late this afternoon when they were called to the hospital. The injured child has undergone surgery “and, with prayers, is expected to recover,” Wade said.

