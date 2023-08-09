3-year-old in stable condition after accidental shooting at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A three-year-old girl is in stable condition at UMMC after sustaining a gunshot wound.

The shooting appears to have been accidental and committed by another child at Creekside Apartments on W. McDowell Road, according to Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade.

Police learned of the shooting incident late this afternoon when they were called to the hospital. The injured child has undergone surgery “and, with prayers, is expected to recover,” Wade said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.