14-year-old booked for negligent homicide in fatal shooting of 13-year-old Morris Jeff student-athlete

Leaders at Morris Jeff Community School identified Juelz Brock, 13, as the victim of a deadly shooting in New Orleans East on Sun., Aug. 6.
Leaders at Morris Jeff Community School identified Juelz Brock, 13, as the victim of a deadly shooting in New Orleans East on Sun., Aug. 6.(MJCS)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 14-year-old juvenile has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Juelz Brock, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting on Aug. 6 in the 7700 block of Shubert Street, where Brock was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Juelz Brock, 13, was fatally shot in the 7700 block of Shubert Street in New Orleans on Sun.,...
Juelz Brock, 13, was fatally shot in the 7700 block of Shubert Street in New Orleans on Sun., Aug. 6.(MJCS)

Detectives were able to identify a 14-year-old male as the suspected shooter.

The NOPD says the teen suspect surrendered to authorities on Aug. 8. He was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for negligent homicide, obstruction of justice, and illegal use of weapons.

Brock was the twenty-first juvenile homicide victim in New Orleans this year, according to the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

