Woman found dead on Old Hwy 13 N in Jefferson Davis Co.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman’s body was discovered on the side of a rural county road Tuesday morning in Jefferson Davis County.

According to Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson, the body was found on Old Highway 13 North near Prentiss.

Johnson said officials with the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene when she arrived.

The body was identified as Hannah Roberts, 25, from Silver Creek, Johnson said.

Johnson said the body will be sent for an autopsy at the Mississippi Crime Lab in Biloxi.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

