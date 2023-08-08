Two Hinds County voting precincts change locations ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are just hours away from Election Day.

On Tuesday, August 8, voters will be heading to the polls to vote in this year’s Primary Election.

In Hinds County, there have been last-minute changes to two of the voting precincts. One of them being in District 5 and the other in District 2.

If you vote at the Eudora Welty Library, that location has now been moved to the Old Capitol Inn. That address is 226 North State Street.

When it comes to District 2, if you vote at Sumner Hill Junior High School in Clinton, you will now vote at the Pinehaven Fire Station.

That address is at 1973 Pinehaven Drive.

