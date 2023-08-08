Things To Know Tuesday, August 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Two Hinds County voting precincts change locations ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election

We are just hours away from Election Day. On Tuesday, August 8, voters will be heading to the polls to vote in this year’s Primary Election. In Hinds County, there have been last-minute changes to two of the voting precincts. One of them being in District 5 and the other in District 2. If you vote at the Eudora Welty Library, that location has now been moved to the Old Capitol Inn. That address is 226 North State Street.

2. 14-year-old shot in the head, killed in Terry

A 14-year-old was shot in the head in Terry on Monday morning. The deadly shooting happened on Eugene Street around 5:40 a.m. Chief Anthony Moore says officers arrested and charged Jaylin Powell, 20, with second-degree murder. According to the chief, the victim would have turned 15 in a few months.

3. Over forty Jackson firefighters call out sick in protest of low wages

Forty-two Jackson firefighters called in sick Monday with what they’re calling the ‘red flu.’ It’s, perhaps, the most drastic measure they’ve taken so far in protest of low wages. “For over 20 years, we’ve done our jobs continuously over and over again, and we haven’t received barely anything salary-wise to compensate us for what we’re worth,” longtime firefighter and JFD Union President RaSean Thomas said. Their plea for higher pay comes less than a week after around eighty firefighters packed inside Jackson city hall with the same request.

