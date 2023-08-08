St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest

Steady turnout at the polls, several issues reported to State

A patriotic voter sits at a voting kiosk and selects his choices in a party primary in Jackson,...
A patriotic voter sits at a voting kiosk and selects his choices in a party primary in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Voters are casting their ballots in party primaries in a number of county and statewide elected offices. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election Day has not been without a few issues at the polls, the Secretary of State’s Office said.

As of 11 a.m., Secretary Michael Watson’s office released this status update amid reports of a steady turnout at the polls and high traffic on the Elections Hotline (800) 829-6786.

We have reports of varying issues including:

  • Power outages in Washington County caused by inclement weather rendered two machines temporarily unavailable. Precincts followed emergency ballot procedures for respective machines. Power was restored at approximately 10:00 a.m.   
  • Minor delays in polling place openings in the following counties:
  1. DeSoto
  2. Hinds (2)
  3. Lowndes
  •  Campaigning within 150 feet of a polling place   
  • Precinct 526 in Madison County ran out of Republican ballots but has since been replenished   
  • Precinct 36 in Leflore County ran out of Democratic ballots but has since been replenished   
  • Old voter identification materials containing a picture of the former Secretary of State located at precincts in Rankin and Harrison Counties   

Late precinct changes in Hinds County:

  • Pinehaven precinct (formerly located at Sumner Hill Middle School) moved to Clinton Fire Station located at 1973 Pinehaven Drive     
  • Eudora Welty Library precinct relocated to the Old Capital Inn

Polls close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

Problems at the polls observed by State observers or otherwise reported to our Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or the appropriate District Attorney’s Office. As a reminder, the Secretary of State’s Office has no enforcement authority over election-related issues.

As a reminder, Primary Elections are conducted by each political party’s respective County Executive Committee.

For questions or to report issues, call the Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old shot in the head, killed in Terry
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
64-year-old Mississippi man killed in tractor accident
House of Representatives candidate’s home riddled with bullets in Jackson
Driver sought after motorcyclist suffers ‘catastrophic injuries’ on the Natchez Trace

Latest News

The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called
Polling issues resolved at Christ United Methodist Church after voters were unable to scan...
Polling issues resolved at Christ United Methodist Church after voters were unable to scan ballots
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, August 8
Elise's Tuesday Morning Forecast