Polling issues resolved at Christ United Methodist Church after voters were unable to scan ballots
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voting at the Christ United Methodist Church precinct is flowing smoothly in the state’s 2023 primary elections after several reports of problems at the polls Tuesday morning.
Some voters told WLBT they had to drop their ballots into blue and red boxes because scanners were down. Poll workers were never given the keys to unlock them, according to some people trying to cast their ballots.
In response to the issues at this polling place, District 1 Hinds County Election Commissioner, Kidada Brown released a statement that said, in part, items were removed after precinct bags were placed in the courthouse hallway.
In lieu of an interview, here’s the full statement.
Brown said the issue has since been resolved at Christ United Methodist Church.
Polls close at 7 p.m. and if you’re in line at that time, you will still be allowed to vote.
If you experience any problems at the polls, you are encouraged to call Secretary of State Michael Watson’s Elections Fraud Hotline at 1-800-829-6786.
Here’s a look at everything you can expect in Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.