St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest

Polling issues resolved at Christ United Methodist Church after voters were unable to scan ballots

By Morgan Harris
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voting at the Christ United Methodist Church precinct is flowing smoothly in the state’s 2023 primary elections after several reports of problems at the polls Tuesday morning.

Some voters told WLBT they had to drop their ballots into blue and red boxes because scanners were down. Poll workers were never given the keys to unlock them, according to some people trying to cast their ballots.

In response to the issues at this polling place, District 1 Hinds County Election Commissioner, Kidada Brown released a statement that said, in part, items were removed after precinct bags were placed in the courthouse hallway.

In lieu of an interview, here’s the full statement.

Brown said the issue has since been resolved at Christ United Methodist Church.

Polls close at 7 p.m. and if you’re in line at that time, you will still be allowed to vote.

If you experience any problems at the polls, you are encouraged to call Secretary of State Michael Watson’s Elections Fraud Hotline at 1-800-829-6786.

Here’s a look at everything you can expect in Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old shot in the head, killed in Terry
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
64-year-old Mississippi man killed in tractor accident
House of Representatives candidate’s home riddled with bullets in Jackson
Driver sought after motorcyclist suffers ‘catastrophic injuries’ on the Natchez Trace

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, August 8
Elise's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Polling issues resolved at Christ United Methodist Church after voters were unable to scan...
Polling issues resolved at Christ United Methodist Church after voters were unable to scan ballots
Two Hinds County voting precincts change locations ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election