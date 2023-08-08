Polling issues resolved at Christ United Methodist Church after voters were unable to scan ballots

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voting at the Christ United Methodist Church precinct is flowing smoothly in the state’s 2023 primary elections after several reports of problems at the polls Tuesday morning.

Some voters told WLBT they had to drop their ballots into blue and red boxes because scanners were down. Poll workers were never given the keys to unlock them, according to some people trying to cast their ballots.

In response to the issues at this polling place, District 1 Hinds County Election Commissioner, Kidada Brown released a statement that said, in part, items were removed after precinct bags were placed in the courthouse hallway.

In lieu of an interview, here’s the full statement.

The Hinds County Election Commission (HCEC) is an independent unit of Hinds County responsible for election operations in Hinds County, Mississippi. The Election Commission is made up of five (5) duly elected Commissioners, charged with overseeing the implementation of the election process for Hinds County, as mandated by the Mississippi Secretary of State. There are currently 107 voting precincts, with more than 160,000 registered voters. Our reputation (Hinds County) is extensive and distinguished and we are continuously working to improve on it. The Primary Election is managed and operated by the respective Republican and Democrat parties for the city of Jackson, Hinds County. The Hinds County Election Commission (HCEC) provides support as stated in the Agreement Letter signed by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors and the respective parties. The Ballot and Supply bags are completed by the HCEC and inspected by the individual parties for approval. Unlike previous years, the parties decided to change the pickup location, and the precinct bags were transferred to the Hinds County Courthouse on July 29, 2023, and placed in the hallway of the Hinds County Courthouse. With open access to hundreds of citizens and county workers the ballot and supply bags are accessible to the public and items were removed.

Brown said the issue has since been resolved at Christ United Methodist Church.

Polls close at 7 p.m. and if you’re in line at that time, you will still be allowed to vote.

If you experience any problems at the polls, you are encouraged to call Secretary of State Michael Watson’s Elections Fraud Hotline at 1-800-829-6786.

Here’s a look at everything you can expect in Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.