MRA’s head football coach hospitalized
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s head football coach has been hospitalized.

Herbert Davis was hospitalized Sunday night with an infection from kidney dialysis.

He will miss Thursday’s home opener and there is currently no timetable for his return.

Davis is entering his 10th year as head coach.

Danny White, the defensive coordinator, will serve as interim head coach.

MRA Athletic Director, Ross Hailey said, “Coach Davis is a fighter. He’s been battling kidney failure for years, & his battle has taken a detour with this infection. We’re praying for Coach Davis’s health to improve, & we’d like to encourage everyone to consider becoming an organ donor through MS Organ Recovery.”

Hailey went on to say that Coach Davis’s health is their main concern right now and while he hopes to be back on the field soon, there’s no timetable for his return.

