JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The WLBT Marketing Department is excited to announce that Mississippi Weekend is changing to include the entire week.

The show will now be part of a brand new lifestyle show launching in September called Studio 3.

The lifestyle show will encompass events, activities, local businesses, and people throughout the state of Mississippi. Studio 3 will be able to keep community members informed of all the activities and events in their area for the entire week instead of just the weekend.

“We are excited for this upcoming new lifestyle show and the opportunity it brings to our local businesses and events for more exposure as well as our viewers who will be informed and able to know what is happening in their community,” said Angela Evans, host. “All of our businesses and individuals deserve to be highlighted throughout the entire week, and we are so happy to bring this to the region. We think Mississippi Weekend changing to Studio 3 will be beneficial for everyone. We are so excited to get started!”

Studio 3 kicks off in September. It will air at 3:00 on Channel 3.

WLBT believes Mississippi Weekend viewers will appreciate the expansion to the entire week. Stay tuned for more details!

