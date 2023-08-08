Marion County rollover injures 2
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
From Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A vehicle rollover on Goss Bunkerhill Road in Marion County Sunday night sent two people to the hospital, including one that was helicoptered for treatment.
The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Marion County Sheriffs Office, responded to the single-vehicle rollover.
The driver had to be rescued from the vehicle.
The post said one person was transported by Rescue 7 helicopter, and another transported by AAA Ambulance.
