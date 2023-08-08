Marion County rollover injures 2

From Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Facebook

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A vehicle rollover on Goss Bunkerhill Road in Marion County Sunday night sent two people to the hospital, including one that was helicoptered for treatment.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Marion County Sheriffs Office, responded to the single-vehicle rollover.

The driver had to be rescued from the vehicle.

The post said one person was transported by Rescue 7 helicopter, and another transported by AAA Ambulance.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.