St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest

LIVE: Results of Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election

A patriotic voter sits at a voting kiosk and selects his choices in a party primary in Jackson,...
A patriotic voter sits at a voting kiosk and selects his choices in a party primary in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippians went to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the state’s 2023 primary election.

Click here for live election results throughout the state.

Gov. Tate Reeves is seeking a bid for renomination, and is facing two challengers: veteran David Hardigree and Dr. John Witcher.

The winner will face the Democratic nominee, Brandon Presley, who is unopposed in the primary.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is facing a challenge against state Sen. Chris McDaniel and educator Tiffany Longino in one of the state’s most anticipated races.

Mississippians will also select nominees for a slew of other state races, including agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old shot in the head, killed in Terry
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
64-year-old Mississippi man killed in tractor accident
House of Representatives candidate’s home riddled with bullets in Jackson
Driver sought after motorcyclist suffers ‘catastrophic injuries’ on the Natchez Trace

Latest News

The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Evan Kinley, 15, was killed during a severe storm in Anderson on Monday night.
‘He will be greatly missed:’ 15-year-old killed by falling tree during severe storms in Anderson
An election worker scans a voter's driver's license prior to issuing a paper ballot at Spann...
Steady turnout at the polls, several issues reported to State