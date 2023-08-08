First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another day not seeing 100 degrees. Some places received significant rainfall well north of I-20 today, but everyone enjoyed not seeing 100 degrees. Humidity levels will return to very uncomfortable, if not dangerous levels again this week. The disturbance that brought us clouds, some rain and cooler weather is now drifting eastward away from us, along with any chance for significant rainfall. Expect highs in the upper 90s for the duration of this week with temperatures flirting with 100 degrees again, possibly by this weekend. The humidity will also give rise to 110 degree feels like temperatures. Expect just isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings going forward. Average high and low this time of year is 93 and 72. Sunrise is 6:20am and the sunset is 7:51pm. The tropics remain quiet.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.