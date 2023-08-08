St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast:

Higher rain coverage today will keep temperatures lower.
Higher rain coverage today will keep temperatures lower.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another day not seeing 100 degrees.  Some places received significant rainfall well north of I-20 today, but everyone enjoyed not seeing 100 degrees.  Humidity levels will return to very uncomfortable, if not dangerous levels again this week.  The disturbance that brought us clouds, some rain and cooler weather is now drifting eastward away from us, along with any chance for significant rainfall.  Expect highs in the upper 90s for the duration of this week with temperatures flirting with 100 degrees again, possibly by this weekend.  The humidity will also give rise to 110 degree feels like temperatures.  Expect just isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings going forward.  Average high and low this time of year is 93 and 72.  Sunrise is 6:20am and the sunset is 7:51pm.  The tropics remain quiet.

First Alert Forecast: